Seas of Shropshire best bitter created to help flood victims

By Chris Pritchard

A Shropshire brewery has created a best bitter to help raise funds for those affected by the recent flooding in Shropshire.

Called the Seas of Shropshire – from each pint sold Salopian Brewery will make a donation to an appeal launched by the Community Foundation for Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Every pound donated to the appeal will go to help and support individuals, families and communities that have been affected by the recent floods in the county.

It’s hoped around £900.00 will be raised for the appeal from sales of the bitter.

Seas of Shropshire ABV 4.4 will be available in cask from the 12th March, it is a sparkling copper ale with a twist of citrus peel and a sprinkling of pine and grapefruit, effortlessly drinkable with toasted bread and mellows grains executing a bright vibrant finish.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
News

News

The estimated street value of the cannabis farm was £1.2 to 1.6 million. Photo: West Mercia Police

Three arrested over cannabis farm at disused Shrewsbury nightclub

Three people were arrested earlier today after warrants were carried out in connection with a cannabis farm discovered at a disused Shrewsbury nightclub last October.
Read Article

﻿Shropshire MPs call on Minister to reopen Ironbridge Power Station rail line

Philip Dunne MP and fellow Shropshire MPs have joined forces to urge the Rail Minister to consider reopening the Ironbridge Power Station rail line for passenger rail.
Read Article

Free bus travel into Ludlow and Bridgnorth to support business

Ludlow park and ride and the 101 Bridgnorth Town bus service will be free to use on set days this month to encourage people to visit the towns and support their businesses in the aftermath of the recent floods.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh is “key to keeping club stable”

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live that Daniel Udoh can be the key man for the club.
Read Article
Director of cricket John Abrahams, centre, with James Ralph, left, and Tony Parton, who are part of Shropshire County Cricket Club’s new selection committee

Former Shropshire players handed roles in club’s new-look structure

Shropshire County Cricket Club has introduced new team management and selection committees for the 2020 season.
Read Article

Silverthorn steels late Tigers’ win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield on Sunday night to take on the Sheffield Steeldogs.
Read Article
Load more

Business

Business

Emma Broomfield, Sarah Whittall and Beth Heath

New partners appointed at Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has appointed three new partners to help strengthen two of its major legal teams.
Read Article
Network Telecom raised £9810.80 for Severn Hospice in 2019

Network Telecom raises over £9000 for Severn Hospice

Business telecoms provider Network Telecom has raised £9810.80 for its charity of the year, Severn Hospice, in 2019.
Read Article
Richard Sheehan welcomes Bridgnorth’s Clickingmad to the chamber patron programme

Clickingmad joins Shropshire Chamber Patron programme

Longstanding Bridgnorth firm Clickingmad is the latest company to join the highly acclaimed Patron programme hosted within Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Debbie Shore will be guest of honour at the opening day

TV Crafting guru to open Wem craft hub

Debbie Shore a former Children’s ITV presenter & Craft guru on ITV’s This Morning will be visiting Wem this Saturday 7 March, to cut the ribbon at the grand opening event at Jenni’s crafting hub.
Read Article
Guitarist Ruby Allen has previously been involved in musical projects at the arts centre

£20k project for Shrewsbury young people to pursue a music career

A £20K project to give Shrewsbury young people the chance to forge a career in music programming has been launched.
Read Article
Kieran, Victoria and Holly, part of the gym team at The Shrewsbury Club, are looking forward to Saturday’s event in aid of the Harry Johnson Trust

The Shrewsbury Club leaps into series of challenges in aid of The Harry Johnson Trust

The Shrewsbury Club has thrown down the gauntlet to its members by challenging them to leap into a series of fitness challenges - all in aid of a Shropshire charity this weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

Entertainment

Inflata Nation will be taking over part of the former BHS store

Telford’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park to open this month

Telford's first-ever indoor inflatable theme park its set to open its doors at Telford Shopping Centre later this month.
Read Article
Paul Bennett and Dave Prince launching the 90s Revival event

90s Revival music event for Shrewsbury

Two well-known Shropshire DJs are bringing live music from the 1990s to Shrewsbury for a summer evening event and expect to attract over 2,000 fans covering all ages from 20 to 60.
Read Article
Around twenty men will be hunkering down at the trenches for the entirety of the 48 hours

48 Hour WW1 Trench Event to be held at Park Hall Farm

Re-enactment groups across the country are gearing up for a living weekend at Park Hall Farm’s WW1 trenches in Oswestry.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The festival is now in its seventh year and remains completely free to attend

﻿Whitchurch Food and Drink Festival returns this May

Whitchurch Town Council is bringing back their annual food and drink festival to the town’s Civic Centre this May.
Read Article

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Load more
