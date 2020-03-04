Seas of Shropshire best bitter created to help flood victims

A Shropshire brewery has created a best bitter to help raise funds for those affected by the recent flooding in Shropshire.

Called the Seas of Shropshire – from each pint sold Salopian Brewery will make a donation to an appeal launched by the Community Foundation for Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Every pound donated to the appeal will go to help and support individuals, families and communities that have been affected by the recent floods in the county.

It’s hoped around £900.00 will be raised for the appeal from sales of the bitter.

Seas of Shropshire ABV 4.4 will be available in cask from the 12th March, it is a sparkling copper ale with a twist of citrus peel and a sprinkling of pine and grapefruit, effortlessly drinkable with toasted bread and mellows grains executing a bright vibrant finish.