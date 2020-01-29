8.5 C
Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

By Shropshire Live

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad, won the first episode of the new show, a magical cookery competition judged by chefs Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt.

He will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival on May 16th at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

Organisers are aiming to put on an event that allows people to access information about free-from foods and products, learn about free-from lifestyles and take advice from those who already live, and cook, free-from.

Adam, 36, a self taught chef from Telford, aims to create innovative, inspiring dishes, which are accessible to all.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted to win Crazy Delicious. It was an incredible opportunity to work with such high calibre chefs and I learnt so much.

“I never expected to win and I’m still on a high about it all.”

Adam, a youth and community worker in Shrewsbury, picked up his love of food from his father, whom he describes as a great cook.

He said: “From about the age of 10, I was confident in the kitchen and cooking was something I always enjoyed and experimented with.”

Adam’s cooking style is about sharing platters, communal seating, barbeques and grilling.

He said: “I mostly cook with fire and I have built up a reputation for that. My cooking is often visually spectacular.

“At Frestival, I plan to cook some bold dishes that showcase a range of flavours.

“I’m a big carnivore but I did take part in Veganuary this January. It was a struggle but the challenge really made me think outside the box.”

Organiser Ian Bebbington said Frestival was delighted to welcome Adam to the chef line-up.

He said: “It was fantastic to watch Adam on Crazy Delicious and we are so proud of him for winning the show.

“His cooking is amazing and we know he will also put on a good show for our visitors.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live
Latest Articles

