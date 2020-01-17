Sixty School pupils to enjoy afternoon tea at Shropshire hotel

Children from a Shropshire school will be on their very best behaviour when they sit down for a traditional afternoon tea at a county hotel.

Sixty pupils from Shrewsbury’s Wilfred Owen School will enjoy dainty sandwiches, scones and decadent cakes at the Wroxeter Hotel, between Shrewsbury and Telford.

The tea party is part of the primary school pupils’ work in the community as they plan to hold an afternoon tea party in the future at school or at a local sheltered housing complex.

Teacher Anna Hopwood said the children, aged between five and seven, will learn what is expected at such a traditional English occasion.

She said: “We have been talking about loneliness in the elderly and thought it would be a wonderful idea for the children to hold an afternoon tea party to give something back to the local community.

“In order for the children to plan an afternoon tea party, we wanted them to experience one first and we knew the Wroxeter would be the best place to do that.

“Some of the children will not have been to somewhere like the Wroxeter and it is important for them to learn what the etiquette is.

“When we return to school, the children will then design invites, create decorations and make the food when we hold our own afternoon tea.”

Hannah Hall, of the Wroxeter, said she was looking forward to welcoming the children on Monday 20 January.

She said: “Our chef will be creating our usual delicacies for the children to try. There will be smoked salmon, cheese and ham sandwiches as well as our delicious Devonshire scones.

“And, of course, there will be a choice of cakes for the children, from our Eton mess to chocolate brownies.

“While we normally offer our grown up guests tea or coffee, I think there will be orange juice on the menu too.”