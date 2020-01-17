5.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 17, 2020
Home Taste

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.

Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad, will be appearing in the first episode of an all-new food competition ‘Crazy Delicious’ which is being brought to our screens by Channel 4 and Netflix.

The concept of the show is to bring the audience in to a world where almost everything is edible, and each week three contestants forage for ingredients to create a “fantastical feast.”

Adam has been selected to appear in the first episode, which is airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday 21 January at 8pm. The show also features three ‘Food Gods,’ chefs Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt, who will judge the feasts.

The new six-episode series, presented by comedian and foodie Jayde Adams, is billed as an innovative food competition, set on the world’s first edible set.

Adam comments on being involved with the show, “It was absolutely awesome to be selected for such a ground-breaking, food focused TV show, and to have the chance to present my food to three of my chef heroes was incredibly humbling.

“The aim of the show is to inspire Brits who eat the same meal every week to be more inventive and passionate about the meals they are preparing, which is a concept I love. The challenge was to take a commonplace ingredient, such as a carrot, and then create a sensational feast using some extraordinary products, foraged from an enchanted garden.

“I’m excited to see the final show next Tuesday and I hope I did the Shropshire food scene justice!”

Adam already has lots of events lined up for 2020, including hosting the BBQ stage at the Shrewsbury Food Festival in June and a demo at Ludlow Food Festival later in the year. He is also due to be announcing dates for his fire food feasts soon which he hosts around the county.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackle fire involving waste at Shrewsbury fish bar

Firefighters were called to a fire involving waste fat at a fish bar in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.
Read Article

Inquiry into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust looking at 900 cases

An independent inquiry into maternity care failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust is investigating around 900 cases.
Read Article
The collision happened on the A5 at the Shotatton Crossroads. Photo: Google Street View

Delays for motorists following collision on A5 at Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists faced delays on the A5 through Shottaton crossroads this morning following a two vehicle collision.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Beth Heath, director of fun for Shropshire Festivals, with, left, Simon Haddleton, The Shrewsbury Club’s director of tennis, and the club’s operations manager Richard Micklewright

﻿World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament set to be a real festival of tennis

The Shrewsbury Club has teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to make this year’s World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament a real festival of tennis.
Read Article

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.
Read Article
Adam Metcalf, who represented GB at the 2019 European Junior Championships and Pia Murray, who competed at the latest World Junior Championships

Titans trio in Swim England squad

Ellesmere College swimmers feature strongly in the latest Swim England international squad for a prestigious competition in France.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A special bear, of which only 300 will be available, will celebrate Merrythought’s 90th anniversary

90 years and still going strong for Shropshire-based Merrythought

Shropshire-based teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought is celebrating nine decades of business in 2020 with the launch of a limited-edition bear to kick off its 90th year.
Read Article
Work has begun to create A world leading agri-tech hub on the edge of Newport. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Work begins on world leading agri-tech hub on the edge of Newport

Work has begun to create the infrastructure to support a world leading agri-tech research and innovation hub on the edge of Newport.
Read Article
Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices - from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.7 ° C
7.2 °
3.9 °
87 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP