Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Each year a regional competition is held to find the beers in the West Midlands that will then go forward to the Champion Beer of Britain Competition. The beers are first chosen by local members and the top six in each category is the blind tasted to find the winner in each category.
Managing Director of Salopian Brewery, Wilf Nelson said: “It is a massive achievement to reach the final and a further giant step to collect an award. So for a brewery to collect nine awards overall is a rare achievement. The consistency and quality of Salopian was highlighted by the fact that Golden Thread went on to win Gold in the final of all category winners.
“I am over the moon to see one of our beers collect so many prestigious awards, it is a credit to the dedication and hard work of all the team at the brewery.”
He also said that it is great to see CAMRA promoting the excellence Shropshire Beer at a time when lots of rural and local pubs see a drop in sales during Dry January.
Award Winners
Golden Thread – Gold West Midlands Beer of the Year
Darwin’s Origin – Gold West Midlands Best Bitters
Oracle – Gold West Midlands Golden Ales
Golden Thread – Gold West Midlands Strong Beers
Kashmir – Gold West Midlands Beer Real Ale in a Bottle
Kashmir – Silver West Midland Strong Beers
Hoptwister – Silver West Midlands Golden Beers
Lemon Dream – Silver West Midlands Speciality Beers
Polygraph – Bronze West Midlands Real Ale in a Bottle