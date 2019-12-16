Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before. At a time when pubs are closing at a rate of one every twelve hours, this local pub stands strong and has become a popular venue in the area.

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

The pub operated for a number of years as Bar Seven, but the business went in to decline and faced closure. In December 2018 South Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, took it over and transformed the pub. Wood’s returned the pub to its original name and gave the interior a complete overhaul, with a completely new layout and finish

Wood’s also brought in an all-new team behind the bar who have created a warm and inviting pub, with a great selection of drinks. Customers are treated to a range of offers, happy hour, and entertainment including DJ nights.

Jennifer Burns, manager at The Crown Inn, comments on the pub’s success, “It has been a fantastic year for the pub. We’ve worked hard to tailor our offering and events to the local community, and we’re very happy with the response from locals. Business is very strong. We are also planning new themed events and nights to back up our existing offering.

“We are really keen to engage more with the local community so we would like to offer up our upstairs room to any local groups or organisations in need of a meeting space. Please drop us a line or pop in and speak to us if you are interested!”