New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.

Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

The Falcon Hotel in St John’s Street commissioned a brewery in the town to create a bespoke ale for its bar and restaurant.

Karl Owen, one of the partners at The Falcon, said that he had chosen Severn Valley Ales to develop the beer because of its Bridgnorth connections.

“We wanted a brewery based in the town to create something special for our establishment and chose Severn Valley Ales because of their excellent reputation,” Karl explained.

“The Falcon Ale has just arrived and we are very pleased with the results – it is going down extremely well with hotel, bar and restaurant customers.”

Chris Dayus is head brewer at Severn Valley Ales, based on Faraday Drive in Bridgnorth, which produces hand crafted beer made from UK malt.

“The Falcon Ale is a modern craft beer with a fresh citrus flavour and we are very excited about it,” explained Chris, who has been brewing for over 30 years.

“Drinkers seem to love it and we hope it is the first of many collaborations with Bridgnorth businesses,” he added.

A further local company has been involved in the production of the beer, with an image produced by Peach Photography of Claverley, being used for the branding.

The Falcon asked Sean Fairall of Peach to create a series of double exposure shots featuring Bridgnorth scenes, with one of them chosen for the beer pull signs.

The hotel, a former 17th century coaching inn, recently celebrated the second anniversary of its re-opening and the completion of a £500,000 renovation programme which has seen 14 en suite bedrooms refurbished.