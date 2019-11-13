Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Hencote Estate in Shrewsbury has achieved success with their Evolution Sparkling and Lifestyle wines as well as their Estate Solaris and Rose and are now set to add a home-grown red wine to the range.

The estate will release the aptly named Mark I on November 29 at a special launch party held at the vineyard where winemaker Gavin Patterson and Hencote general manager Mark Stevens will talk guests through the winemaking process.

Mark said: “Gavin and his team have worked tirelessly to produce a wine that is a carefully crafted blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Noir Précose and Rondo; components of which are representative of the estate and history of the property.

“The seamless integration of all three brings a crucial element to the texture and flavour of the wine.”

The winery has state-of-the-art technology which allows the team to press, bottle and mature all their wines on-site, which is a crucial factor to ensuring the highest quality.

Winemaker Gavin Patterson said: “Pinot Noir is the backbone, while the Pinot Noir Précose provides flavours of black cherry and additional cranberry notes leading on to the deliciously savoury palate which finishes with gentle persistence.

“The Rondo, while only a small percentage of the overall trilogy, still plays a large part and adds the colour component which gives the wine its dark and brooding nature.

“With twelve months of quiet oak maturation, the result is a wine that will set a high benchmark for red wine produced in the UK that others will be inspired to follow.”

Mark said: “Deciding on a name for our wine is just as important as the vinification process itself.

“With this latest addition to our selection of estate wines, we have not only drawn inspiration from our family but from the dedication and passion to produce a wine that is befitting of the area and heritage.

“It has always been the vision of our family to produce a red wine since planting the vineyard, and now all the years of hard work and nurture have led us to this defining moment for the estate and vineyard.”