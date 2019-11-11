Shrewsbury takeaway Mahim voted the best in UK

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned the best takeaway in the UK after winning top prize at the Curry Life Awards.

Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim won the ‘best takeaway’ category at the annual industry awards held in central London.

More than 800 people attended the gala evening hosted by TV presenters Cathy Newman and Adam Shaw.

Taj Uddin always dreamed of running his own business and has been rewarded with a string of awards for the takeaway in Bayston Hill.

It opened for business in 2008 and it had a string of accolades for best food, best chefs and many more.

Taj, 48, began cooking as a teenager and says the majority of people living in his street buy their takeaways from the Mahim.

“I can’t afford to let standards slip when most of the neighbourhood eat my food. Everyone works hard so I like to serve up generous portions. It’s all about quality and quantity.

The chef’s special dishes include Gurka Masala, Kashmiri Begun Bahaar and Nepali Chicken Tawa.

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “The Curry Life Awards is an incredibly important event, recognising and celebrating the hard-working restaurants all across the country dedicated to serving fantastic food to their customers each and every day. We’re thrilled to support Curry Life and the excellent work the whole team does to promote the interests of this vibrant industry, which contributes so much to Britain’s culinary culture.

“A massive congratulation to all of the nominees and winners on your achievements – you truly are the best of the best.”

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and vice president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), added: “I congratulate all the nominees and winners of the curry life awards 2019.

“They are an inspiration to us all and, in particular, to the young members of the curry industry family, who I am sure will be inspired by these awards and will aspire to achieve themselves in the future.”

Syed Belal Ahmed, who is the Editor of Curry Life Magazine, which organises the Curry Life Awards, added: “We have been championing the British curry cuisine for many years and despite being hit hard by several recessions, it has managed to survive and flourish.

“There are pressing issues that need to be resolved, such as relaxing overseas work permits and a sensible discussion about spiralling business rates, but awards ceremony was about recognition and celebration of much loved British curry.”

The Curry Life Awards was held in partnership with Just Eat and were also supported by Cobra Beer, Unisoft Solutions, Greater than Gin, Print Today and Travel Links Worldwide.