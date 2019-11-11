4.7 C
Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

By Shropshire Live

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.

Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster
Mahim, in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury won the ‘best takeaway’ category at the annual industry awards held in central London on November 3rd 2019.

The gala evening hosted by TV presenters Cathy Newman and Adam Shaw saw more than 800 people attend.

Taj Uddin, the owner of Mahim Takeaway, always dreamed of running his own business and has been rewarded with a string of awards since starting the business in 2008.

Taj, 48, began cooking as a teenager and says the majority of people living in his street buy their takeaways from the Mahim and is always keen to keep up standards.

He said: “I can’t afford to let standards slip when most of the neighbourhood eat my food. Everyone works hard so I like to serve up generous portions. It’s all about quality and quantity.

The chef’s special dishes include Gurka Masala, Kashmiri Begun Bahaar and Nepali Chicken Tawa.

The awards partnered with ‘Just Eat’ Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “The Curry Life Awards is an incredibly important event, recognising and celebrating the hard-working restaurants all across the country dedicated to serving fantastic food to their customers each and every day. We’re thrilled to support Curry Life and the excellent work the whole team does to promote the interests of this vibrant industry, which contributes so much to Britain’s culinary culture.

“A massive congratulation to all of the nominees and winners on your achievements – you truly are the best of the best.”

Lord Karan Bilimoria, is the founder of Cobra Beer and vice president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), added: “I congratulate all the nominees and winners of the curry life awards 2019.

“They are an inspiration to us all and, in particular, to the young members of the curry industry family, who I am sure will be inspired by these awards and will aspire to achieve themselves in the future.”

Championing The British Curry Cuisine

Syed Belal Ahmed, who is the Editor of Curry Life Magazine, which organises the Curry Life Awards, added: “We have been championing the British curry cuisine for many years and despite being hit hard by several recessions, it has managed to survive and flourish.

 “There are pressing issues that need to be resolved, such as relaxing overseas work permits and a sensible discussion about spiralling business rates, but awards ceremony was about recognition and celebration of much loved British curry.”

The Curry Life Awards was held in partnership with Just Eat and were also supported by Cobra Beer, Unisoft Solutions, Greater than Gin, Print Today and Travel Links Worldwide.

Winners in Best Takeaway Category:
 Surma, Old Town, Stevenage
Fusion Foods, Markyate, Herts
Tiffin Takeaway, Chesterfield
Little India, Bolton
Mahim Indian, Shrewsbury

More Shropshire winners at Curry Life Awards 2019

Winner in Best Editor’s Choice Category: The Himalayas, Bridgnorth.
Winner in Best Chef Category: Chef Harun Miah, Lea Cross Tandoori, Shrewsbury.

Latest Articles

