The Pheasant at Neenton is the perfect setting to celebrate this festive season

Where better to celebrate this festive season than with a warm welcome at The Pheasant at Neenton? Discover some of the best food in Shropshire, with excellent wines and local real ales.

The Pheasant at Neenton is a stunning award-winning Shropshire dining pub with rooms, just 10 minutes from Bridgnorth, that dates back to the 18th century. Restored and now owned by the local community, it offers those who visit for lunch or evening dining some of the very best food in Shropshire. You can visit anytime: it’s open all week, from Monday lunch through to Sunday lunch.

Head Chef Mark’s background in rosette-standard cuisine and the talents of his kitchen team shine through in their exquisite seasonal menus which take full advantage of the fine local ingredients available around south Shropshire.



Fresh award-winning food

Left – Starter: Sauteed wild mushrooms, fried duck egg and Wagyu lardo.

Right – Main: Seared Gressingham Duck Breast, Crispy Confit Leg, squash, seasonal vegetables and port reduction.

Everything is cooked fresh. There’s award-winning meat and game from local suppliers, and at lunchtime and evening there’s always delicious fresh fish on the menu too. Mark delights in taking whatever is best that the boat’s brought in, with fish delivered directly from Cornwall, and turning it into something uniquely delicious.

Relax and enjoy your dining experience with an extensive list of interesting wines, carefully chosen to do justice to the sumptuous food, without breaking the bank! As an aperitif, there is a shelf full of interesting gins, along with several real ales on tap.

The Pheasant has a reputation for friendly staff, and as the season turns more chilly, their wonderful wood burners create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Stay over at The Pheasant

If you’re driving out to dine and want to enjoy your evening to the full, why not make a night of it?

There are three super-comfortable bedrooms, so you can relax into the evening and leave the drive home until tomorrow, after one of their splendid Shropshire Breakfasts.

The party season has arrived and every Friday in December there are live bands at 9pm, but do book quickly as places are limited!

The Pheasant at Neenton makes Sunday special again, with the perfect Sunday lunch which has been hailed as the best in Shropshire, and one of the best three in the Midlands!

Book today

The Pheasant at Neenton looks forward to welcoming you this festive season. To book, e-mail info@pheasantatneenton.co.uk or call 01746 787955.

