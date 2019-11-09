3.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, November 10, 2019
Telford Christmas Market returns with even more festive cheer

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is delighted to welcome back the ever popular Christmas Market which will once again be in Southwater during the lead up to Christmas.

Opening Thursday 21 November, the market promises to offer the same festive atmosphere as previous as well as a new addition. This year’s market will run until Monday 23 December.

This year will see all the traditional elements of a Christmas market with wooden chalets decked with garlands and lights, festive gifts, plenty of food and drink.

A new experience will be coming to the market this year when you will be able to spend time in the warm with your favourite tipple at the bar inside a double hat tipi by Southwater Lake.

Food and drink to keep you warm this winter

It wouldn’t be a Christmas market without the obligatory sausages for that real authentic market feel and of course the opportunity to enjoy a glass of gluhwein.

In addition, the big wheel will be returning for the thrill seekers alongside some other family friendly rides to keep the young at heart entertained as well as performances from local choirs and acoustic bands a Santa’s Grotto and selfie shack for that real Christmas atmosphere.

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with Retail Alternatives to bring Telford Christmas Market to the borough.

Find out more by visiting: www.discovertelford.co.uk/christmasmarket

