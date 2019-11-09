Spice up your Christmas at The Curry House Shrewsbury

Experience a traditional Indian dining experience with a Christmas twist, enjoy your Christmas party or Christmas Day the Indian way.

Located in Mardol, Shrewsbury, The Curry House creates exceptional dishes, specially created for making the perfect Indian cuisine experience.



They use ingredients, including meat, fish and poultry which are carefully and locally sourced. With spices, chillies and ground spices sourced from the Indian subcontinent, to create authentic dishes.

The chefs visit the Indian-subcontinent annually to re-fresh their minds for the newly discovered spices and dishes, as well as familiarising with the much-loved ones.



There is plenty of seating in the restaurant, with two dining suites over two floors for private and functional dining in an elegant bespoke interior, making it ideal for booking your 2019 Christmas party.



The ultimate food indulgence experience means the perfectly crafted menu is revised continuously, bringing fresh choices and a plentiful selection of dishes catering for vegetarians and those with additional dietary requirements or intolerances.

Book your Christmas Party

The Curry House restaurant in Shrewsbury is the perfect place to celebrate the festive season and bookings are now being taken for Christmas parties.

The Christmas party menu offers two options, choose popadoms and relishes, Chef’s special platter, any main with boiled rice or plain nan bread or option two, popadoms and relishes, exclusive trio starter, any main course and any side.

Plus there is also 10% off the food bill for bookings made before the 20th of November for parties of 10 or more.

Christmas Day at The Curry House

Why not try Christmas Day The Curry House way and have a break from the traditional Christmas day lunch. The Indian tasting menu is a treat for your taste buds with something the whole family can enjoy.



You will be greeted on Christmas Day with a warm welcome and a glass of prosecco and Amuse Bouche which is a warm fenugreek lentil soup.

Then it is on to enjoy the taster menu with canapes, starters, three entrees and dessert. Choose between the traditional Indian taster menu or vegetarian taster menu.

Dishes from the Indian taster menu include: Turkey Chat Puri, Sheek Kebab, Pan roasted duck with Orange and balsamic glaze, Seasonal vegetables in warm tamarind water served with garlic and coriander nan bread.

Dishes from the vegetarian taster menu includes: Aloo Tiki Chana Chat, Chana Dhall Puri, Garlic Mushrooms and Miked vegetable koftas in rich butter masala sauce. Served with peas and fried rice.

Book Today

The Curry House can be found at 29 Mardol, Shrewsbury, SY1 1PU.

Open 7 days a week from 5pm to 11pm with a food hygiene rating of 5.



Visit the website at thecurryhouseshrewsbury.co.uk Call 01743 249 909 or 01743 356 035.

Advertisement Feature