New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.

Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

Rowton Brewery has produced an ale to mark the opening of Wellington Orbit and is donating 5p for every pint sold to the project.

Steve Preston helps to run the micro-brewery based at The Pheasant pub in market street in town.

He explained: “The launch of Wellington Orbit is a big step forward in the regeneration of our market town so we were delighted to be able to celebrate its opening by creating a special beer for people to enjoy at The Pheasant pub.

“We are a very community-based business so every pint sold helps to boost the funds of this important venue – it’s a double win for local beer lovers.”

Orbit chief officer Sophie Eades thanked the brewery for its help: “It is fantastic that we are supported by Rowton Brewery as we receive a donation from each pint of Orbit beer sold. Local partnerships like this really make a difference in so many ways.

“We know the drink is very popular and seems to sell out really quickly so we suggest everyone gets down to The Pheasant to enjoy a pint of this great pale ale!”

Sally Themans of the Love Wellington initiative said that she was delighted that the revival of the town was being marked in such an innovative way and that local businesses were collaborating to boost the area.