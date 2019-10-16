Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Hencote Estate opened ‘The View Restaurant and Bar’ in November 2018 and was the vision of the Stevens family which has since become one of Shropshire’s most premier destinations.

Hencote owner Andy Stevens said: “Since founding Hencote the goal of our family has evolved from producing the best wine Shropshire can offer to encompass the very best of English hospitality.

“We strive to create authentic wine of the highest quality that reflects our locality and provenance in the Shropshire Hills.”

The vineyard has grown from 160 vines planted in 2009 to 23,000 vines and has produced Hencote’s first range of wines grown and bottled entirely on the estate.

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens said: “The birthday celebrations will incorporate the relaunch of our menus which celebrate the terroir of the region and incorporate the popular Charcoa grill.

“Our dedicated kitchen brigade have worked hard on designing the new menus which incorporates old and new favourites to match with our wines.”

As well as the restaurant the estate offers vineyard tours and wine tasting experiences and has luxury glamping accommodation on site.