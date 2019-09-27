Telford’s Restaurant 1840 wins Community On-going Care Prize

Restaurant 1840 based in Telford has achieved the Community On-going Care Commendation in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards, in association with BusinessesForSale.com.

Restaurant 1840 in Telford. Photo: Google Street View

Restaurant 1840 is one of 18 regional finalists for the Small Business Big Heart Awards, of which only four received special judges’ commendations.

Restaurant 1840 was given the commendation for its on-going care for its community which includes a local supplier buying policy, regular giving to local charities, and sharing its profits with its staff.

Lead Judge, Rufus Bazley, Marketing Director at BusinessesForSale.com says:

“Restaurant 1840 is an amazing business that relentlessly looks after its staff, customers and community. It quietly and consistently raises money for local charities by setting aside a proportion of the tips which then provide support for wellbeing cafes, foodbanks and breakfast clubs. By feeding those who can afford a meal out it feeds those who can’t.”

“This commendation comes from a context of incredible competition – in 2019 the Small Business Big Heart Awards attracted more entries than ever before, which meant there were more finalists than ever before, and so for us judges making the decision was harder than ever before. We were impressed and humbled by each and every one and would like to thank them not only for entering but also for everything they do for the communities and charities they support.”