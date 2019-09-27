Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.

Crystal Owen of Crystal’s Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes is the latest of an assortment of small, independent businesses and shops to open in The Parade Shopping Centre.

The cake shop has enjoyed a surge of support since opening its doors on the 21 September.

Crystal Owen, owner of Crystal’s Cupcakes, comments on her new shop:

“We are thrilled with our new shop in Shrewsbury! We have been searching for the perfect place to introduce Crystal’s to the Shrewsbury area for some time. Many of our customers at our flagship shop in Dawley travel from far afield to buy our cakes, so we wanted to open up a new base to cover this part of the county.

“When we heard about the opportunity to take on a unit at The Parade Shops we jumped at the chance. We have a huge selection of cupcakes, tray-bakes, luxury ice cream and milkshakes on offer on a take-out basis. We hope the people of Shrewsbury will come by and try our treats!”