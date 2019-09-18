15.8 C
Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

By Shropshire Live

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.

The event will also feature bars serving up local lager, cider and perry, with a prosecco parlour, gin den, wine bar and rum shack providing plenty of choice for Shropshire’s drinkers.

Organisers of the event, Shropshire Festivals, are launching a reusable beer cup scheme at this year’s event, which has been sponsored by recruitment firms Opus Vitae and DM Recruitment. Drinkers will be able to pick up pint or half pint glasses with a £1 deposit at the festival, and either keep the cup or return it to reclaim their deposit. No disposable plastic cups will be permitted at the entire event in order to reduce plastic waste. The events company are striving to make their festivals zero waste.

Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath, comments on the new scheme, “We’ve been working towards the reusable beer cup scheme for some time and with sponsorship from DM Recruitment and Opus Vitae, we have been able to order thousands of our beautiful new reusable beer cups.

“We are committed to reducing our waste. We have a waste management team who sorts all of the festival’s rubbish on site so nearly everything is recycled, which helps us to achieve our goal of zero landfill. Our fantastic brewers and exhibitors have been great at embracing recycling on site and the new beer cup scheme, as well as the awesome Shrewsbury cup scheme!”

Stuart Danks, Director of DM Recruitment and Opus Vitae, comments on the sponsorship, “We are extremely proud to be the official sponsor of Shropshire Festivals reusable beer cups, which will help some of Shropshire’s biggest events reduce its plastic waste. It is important to our company ethos to be part of local initiatives that help our community look after the environment. I can’t wait to try a beer in the new cups at the festival!”

Another first for the festival will be a silent disco, as a novel alternative to the live music stage, which has a jam-packed line-up of local talent including Asparagus and the Kilburn, Vorsprung Durch Oompah, Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels, Five O’clock Hero and Bouncing Betty.

Mrs Heath continues, “This year’s festival will be better than ever, and we can’t wait to see the silent disco in action. This is Shropshire’s opportunity to party! We’ll have a huge choice of drinks – with no mainstream beer or lager brands allowed! Dance along to the fantastic live music, have a chuckle in the comedy club, sample delicious street food, sing in our carpool karaoke, get involved in a giant pub quiz – there’s something for everyone and plenty of fun to be had!”

