Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.

James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

The event which took place on Monday 9 September 2019 at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham City Centre, was hosted by Creative Oceanic and included the representatives of the best restaurants which operate in the region and which offer unique dining experiences to their customers.

The winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges and all winners were presented with a glass trophy to display in their business premises.

Wild Shropshire Restaurant picked up ‘Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Restaurant of the Year’.

Commenting on being crowned champion in two categories, founder, owner and Chef, James Sherwin, said:

“I am delighted that Wild Shropshire Restaurant has been chosen as a winner in not one, but two categories of the Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition! My whole team is absolutely thrilled and we would like to thank our customers and guests who initially nominated us.

“At Wild Shropshire Restaurant, we pride ourselves on delivering a menu which is rooted in Shropshire based, micro seasonal food and which is influenced by the unique climate, soil & environment it grows in. By this process, we are committed to lessening our carbon footprint and therefore supporting a more sustainable planet. To have been recognised for our achievement in these areas is wonderful.’’

The awards rewarded the talent, skill, hard work and determination of those who serve the region, promote different cuisines and connect the community through food and culture.

A Spokesperson from Creative Oceanic for The Restaurant Awards-Midlands Edition 2019 said:

“The awards have acknowledged the restaurants for the overall experience they provide to their guests, including; the friendly staff, comfortable environment, excellent ambience and rich menu amongst other criteria. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for contributing to making Midlands a region well known for its great food, creating an ideal destination for those who seek some time to relax, enjoying either a good street food or eclectic dishes.”

The awards also provided the opportunity to fundraise for a worthwhile cause and helped to raise money for the official charity partner, ‘Make A Wish Foundation U.K.’, a charity that grants magical wishes to children and young people, fighting life-threatening conditions.

Wild Shropshire Restaurant is open every weekend, on both Friday and Saturday evenings. Customers are served a multi-course surprise tasting menu including many ingredients which have been grown or foraged by James or supplied by local, artisan producers.