15.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 2, 2019
Home Slider

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

By Shropshire Live

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th – 15th September.

Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

To mark this momentous milestone, the festival is hosting a spectacular line up of demonstrations, talks, workshops and tastings – as well as showcasing 180 top-quality local food and drink producers from across the Marches.

Held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle, the Festival features four live cooking demonstration stages. Attracting some of the most eminent names on the food scene – from Michelin starred chefs to respected food writers.

Festival highlights

Superstar chef, Gareth Ward, from the Michelin starred and 5 AA rosette Ynyshir, will excite the audience with his focus on aged meat, preserved ingredients and punchy Japanese flavours.

Representing the growing interest in plant-based foods will be Richard Buckley from the Acorn Restaurant in Bath and Lee Watson, vegan chef and author of ‘Peace and Parsnips’.

Always keen to show off local talent, Worcestershire-raised Olivia Burt, Sous Chef of Claridge’s, is the first woman to reach the Roux Scholarship Finals in four years.

Four Great British Bake Off contestants will be appearing in Ludlow’s famous Festival tents; Candice Brown gives insights from her book ‘Comfort’; John Whaite shares inspiration from ‘A Flash in the Pan’; Sandy Docherty will be ‘Baking Down Barriers’; whilst Howard Middleton showcases gluten free baking.

Awarding winning food historian and writer, Angela Clutton will be giving a special peek inside ‘The Vinegar Cupboard’

Named as one of the 100 most influential women in hospitality two years running, Emily Scott is the chef at The St Tudy Inn in Cornwall and recently appeared on Great British Menu

Andrew Tabberner, is a big fan of Ludlow having formerly worked under Will Holland at La Becasse, he’s now Head Chef at The Loft Restaurant at The Bull Beaumaris

Adding a truly global flavour is third generation restaurateur, TV chef and food writer, Kwoklyn Wan who reveals the secrets to cooking perfect Chinese takeaway dishes; Da-Hae West, chef and author of ‘Eat Korean’; and Zaleha Olpin who impressed the MasterChef judges with her Malaysian dishes in 2018.

Turning up the heat in the Fire Kitchen this year will be: Colin McSherry, head chef at Gridiron; James Whetlor, founder of Cabrito Goat; Ben Tish, culinary director of The Stafford; and Steve Lamb, River Cottage.

On the Aardvark Festival Bookshop stage: Allan Jenkins, OFM editor and author; Russell Norman, Polpo; Romy Gill MBE, Romy’s Kitchen; and  Ryan Riley, The Life Kitchen.

The Festival continues to promote the exceptional skills of the region’sleading chefs with Lee Westcott from Pensons; Karl Martin from Old Downton Lodge; Andy Link, The Riverside Inn; Felice Tocchini, Feli’s Restaurant; Reuben Crouch, CSONS; Mark Harris, The Pheasant Inn; Suree Coates, Suree’s Kitchen; and Stuart Collins, Docket 33.

Putting artisan food on the map since 1995

Established to promote the incredible produce and independent food and drink makers that hail from the Welsh Marches, several of Ludlow Food Festival’s original exhibitors are still going strong with many new and exciting additions joining the Festival’s distinguished ranks.

Throughout its history, Ludlow Food Festival has pushed the agenda on food issues – including waste and sustainability. To this end the Festival maintains its strong ties with the Slow Food movement, which continues to provide excellent workshops and masterclasses during the weekend.

Beyond the castle walls, visitors can also participate in the much-loved Sausage and Ale Trails. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of weekend markets in Castle Square; on Sunday there’s a hand-picked collection of exciting, small scale food producers to browse. There are also many vibrant independent retailers and restaurants to explore.

Still tasting great

Hannah Mackley, Events Manager explains; “As the birthplace of the British food festival, Ludlow has an unparalleled history. We have always been incredibly proud of the high calibre names that flock to be part of our event. This year we have a superb line-up to ensure our Jubilee year is a truly memorable one for the 15,000 visitors who come to enjoy this extraordinary event.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Driver airlifted to hospital following collision on Castle Farm Way in Telford

The driver of a car was cut free from his vehicle and airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a van on Castle Farm Way in Priorslee this morning.
Read Article
Cllr Malcolm Randle, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council and Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Dawley community benefits from Telford 50 Legacy Fund

Three key community buildings and two popular play areas have been refurbished by Great Dawley Town Council from its share of the Telford 50 Legacy Fund.
Read Article

Shrewsbury campervan fire treated as arson

A campervan was severely damaged by a fire, which is being treated as arson, in Shrewsbury today.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury spinner Tyler Ibbotson returns to the Shropshire side for the match against Wiltshire

Four changes made by Shropshire CCC for final match of the season at Wiltshire

Oswestry captain Dean Suter will make his Shropshire debut in the final Unicorns Championship match of the season against Wiltshire.
Read Article
Pictured celebrating promotion at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park are Shropshire’s over-35s men’s team, from left, James Knight, Adam Baldwin, Ian Gillespie (captain), Hugh Jaques and Chris Dowden

Shropshire’s men’s tennis team delighted to secure Over-35s County Cup promotion

Shropshire’s men’s tennis team have secured promotion in the LTA’s Over-35s County Cup.
Read Article
Marlyn Radford and Jing Reade

Bridgnorth Ladies reach final of Ping National Plate Competition

Two ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club have reached the final of the Ping National Plate Competition.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Evolution Foods has launched the first plastic-free packaging for dried fruit, nuts and seeds

Telford business launches plastic-free packaging as part of snack range

A Telford company has introduced an innovative paper packet as part of its new 100% recyclable snacking range.
Read Article
Steph Forder, of Ascendancy Internet Marketing in Shifnal

New face boosts Shropshire digital marketing team

A Shropshire digital marketing company has taken on a new member of staff to help meet the demands of an expanding client base.
Read Article
From left, Rachel Davy (Shropshire Festivals), Dena Evans (Reech Media) and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Cyber crime initiative gets festival launch

Shropshire insurance brokers Henshalls are warning local businesses they are never too small to be at risk from cyber-crime.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
Read Article
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Read Article
The Ethos team and supporters preparing for the fundraising challenge

Family fundraises to thank Shropshire charity

The wife and son of a man left in a wheelchair by a serious illness are taking part in a gruelling fundraising challenge next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.
Read Article
Graham Peet, from the Ironbridge Coracle Trust

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
15.1 ° C
16.1 °
13.9 °
87 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP