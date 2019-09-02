Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th – 15th September.

Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

To mark this momentous milestone, the festival is hosting a spectacular line up of demonstrations, talks, workshops and tastings – as well as showcasing 180 top-quality local food and drink producers from across the Marches.

Held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle, the Festival features four live cooking demonstration stages. Attracting some of the most eminent names on the food scene – from Michelin starred chefs to respected food writers.

Festival highlights

Superstar chef, Gareth Ward, from the Michelin starred and 5 AA rosette Ynyshir, will excite the audience with his focus on aged meat, preserved ingredients and punchy Japanese flavours.

Representing the growing interest in plant-based foods will be Richard Buckley from the Acorn Restaurant in Bath and Lee Watson, vegan chef and author of ‘Peace and Parsnips’.

Always keen to show off local talent, Worcestershire-raised Olivia Burt, Sous Chef of Claridge’s, is the first woman to reach the Roux Scholarship Finals in four years.

Four Great British Bake Off contestants will be appearing in Ludlow’s famous Festival tents; Candice Brown gives insights from her book ‘Comfort’; John Whaite shares inspiration from ‘A Flash in the Pan’; Sandy Docherty will be ‘Baking Down Barriers’; whilst Howard Middleton showcases gluten free baking.

Awarding winning food historian and writer, Angela Clutton will be giving a special peek inside ‘The Vinegar Cupboard’

Named as one of the 100 most influential women in hospitality two years running, Emily Scott is the chef at The St Tudy Inn in Cornwall and recently appeared on Great British Menu

Andrew Tabberner, is a big fan of Ludlow having formerly worked under Will Holland at La Becasse, he’s now Head Chef at The Loft Restaurant at The Bull Beaumaris

Adding a truly global flavour is third generation restaurateur, TV chef and food writer, Kwoklyn Wan who reveals the secrets to cooking perfect Chinese takeaway dishes; Da-Hae West, chef and author of ‘Eat Korean’; and Zaleha Olpin who impressed the MasterChef judges with her Malaysian dishes in 2018.

Turning up the heat in the Fire Kitchen this year will be: Colin McSherry, head chef at Gridiron; James Whetlor, founder of Cabrito Goat; Ben Tish, culinary director of The Stafford; and Steve Lamb, River Cottage.

On the Aardvark Festival Bookshop stage: Allan Jenkins, OFM editor and author; Russell Norman, Polpo; Romy Gill MBE, Romy’s Kitchen; and Ryan Riley, The Life Kitchen.

The Festival continues to promote the exceptional skills of the region’sleading chefs with Lee Westcott from Pensons; Karl Martin from Old Downton Lodge; Andy Link, The Riverside Inn; Felice Tocchini, Feli’s Restaurant; Reuben Crouch, CSONS; Mark Harris, The Pheasant Inn; Suree Coates, Suree’s Kitchen; and Stuart Collins, Docket 33.

Putting artisan food on the map since 1995

Established to promote the incredible produce and independent food and drink makers that hail from the Welsh Marches, several of Ludlow Food Festival’s original exhibitors are still going strong with many new and exciting additions joining the Festival’s distinguished ranks.

Throughout its history, Ludlow Food Festival has pushed the agenda on food issues – including waste and sustainability. To this end the Festival maintains its strong ties with the Slow Food movement, which continues to provide excellent workshops and masterclasses during the weekend.

Beyond the castle walls, visitors can also participate in the much-loved Sausage and Ale Trails. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of weekend markets in Castle Square; on Sunday there’s a hand-picked collection of exciting, small scale food producers to browse. There are also many vibrant independent retailers and restaurants to explore.

Still tasting great

Hannah Mackley, Events Manager explains; “As the birthplace of the British food festival, Ludlow has an unparalleled history. We have always been incredibly proud of the high calibre names that flock to be part of our event. This year we have a superb line-up to ensure our Jubilee year is a truly memorable one for the 15,000 visitors who come to enjoy this extraordinary event.”