Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.

The farm shop was awarded four 1-star Great Taste awards for its Rhubarb and Ginger Jam, Shropshire Ewe cheese, Shrewsbury Biscuits, Coffee Liqueur and Salt Beef meaning judges dubbed it as foods that delivers fantastic flavour.

Its Bringewood cheese was given a 2-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it above and beyond delicious. Judges agreed this semi hard cheese which has been rind washed in a cider brandy, with its very unusual almost pungent flavour, is very delicious.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Jon Edwards, Managing Director at Ludlow Farmshop said: “The Great Taste awards are the UK food producers Oscars, something that we all aspire to win but only the very best succeed. To have 6 products win gold stars is exceptional and really is a huge achievement for our team. It’s also a reflection of the knowledge, passion and drive that our producers have to deliver some of the UK’s very best food! Such an inspirational place to work.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging. Whether it is vinegar, granola, bacon or cheese being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1, 2 or 3-star award.

There were 12,772 entries into Great Taste this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade.

The panel of judges this year included; cook, writer and champion of sustainable food, Melissa Hemsley, Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion, author, Olia Hercules, chef and food writer, Gill Meller, Kavi Thakar from Dishoom, food writer and stylist, Georgina Hayden and author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Sourced Market and Partridges. These esteemed palates have together tasted and re-judged the 3-star winners to finally agree on the Golden Fork Trophy winners and the Great Taste 2019 Supreme Champion.