Wood’s launch festival in South Shropshire

Wood Brewery are throwing open their doors for ‘Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ in Wistanstow, near Craven Arms on Saturday, 24 August.

The outdoor event promises eight hours of live music from talented local artists, including Black Bear Kiss, The Breakfast Club 80’s & 90’s tribute band, Hot Rox, Andrew Pearce, X Factor’s Georgia Burgess and Amy Goodall as Ariana Grande.

Toby Siveter, Events Manager, comments, “Wood’s Fest will be a fantastic event for South Shropshire. As well as serving up great Shropshire beers, there will be live music, delicious street food, giant inflatables and lots of fun activities.

“We hope everyone joins us in Wistanstow for a fun-filled festival. Come and enjoy the music, try some new beers and celebrate the summer!”

The Wood Brewery is located next to The Plough Inn. Wood’s flagship pub opened in 1774 and acts as the brewery tap. It went through a large refurbishment last year and is now being run by a new management team.

The gates will open at 12.30pm and close at 11.30pm. Visit the ‘Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ Facebook event page for more information and ticket prices.