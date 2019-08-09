Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop to open in Wellington

Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop have confirmed that it will soon be opening its doors in Market Square, Wellington.

Beatons Tearooms deliver a stylish take on quintessential afternoon tea

Beatons Tearooms – their name and interiors are inspired by the elegance of royal photographer and costume designer Sir Cecil Beaton – deliver a stylish take on quintessential afternoon tea in its ‘tearooms for the 21st Century’.

Beatons will provide full table service, offering over thirty loose leaf teas, regional coffee blends, home-made cakes and light food served in bespoke Villeroy and Boch china.

Beatons also offers a carefully curated selection of books for sale, finding that even in the era of online shopping, books shine through as a product that people still want to browse at leisure; select and buy something they fall in love with.

Adding to the local scene, Beatons incorporate poetry into their brand and offer an invitation to local authors and poets to take part in signings and other events planned to support the local community.

Both Wellington’s franchise owner, Ghulam Khan and Beatons’ founder, Patrick Duffy have been taken by the spirit in Wellington and how many community-based organisations there are; something that is embedded in the Beatons ethos.

Ghulam, Beatons Tearooms and Bookshop franchisee said: “For me, the moment I first entered Beatons Tearooms I was impressed with the level of service and quality that you don’t often see in hospitality anymore. But what impacted me more was seeing how much there was a sense of community in the tearoom, and this is a quality that I can’t wait to see when we open.”

Founder and CEO of the group, Patrick Duffy, added: “The coming together of this great location; its history and the passion and commitment of Ghulam is, I am certain, going to add to this wonderfully vibrant town and I look forward to spending time there myself enjoying all the town has to offer.”