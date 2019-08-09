£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.

Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

The investment by independent pub operators, Punch, at the country pub has included a full internal redecoration with a newly installed double-sided log burner in the dining area and new seating and lighting enhancing the traditional elements of the pub.

The outside has been completely overhauled providing a more family friendly space with a children’s play area and sharing benches on the grass in addition to extensive seating found under a new glass roofed, heated, pergola. Adorned with greenery, lamps and quirky bric and brac the space has been designed to be used all year round.

The investment has created 10 new jobs and introduces new Publicans, Lance and Debbie Pettet to the helm. Lance and Debbie have a wealth of experience in hospitality and are passionate about providing excellent service and a quality food and drink offer.

Speaking about the pub Lance said: “We are really excited to be here at The Lamb, the investment has done the pub proud, it looks fantastic. We are looking forward to getting to know everyone and listening to what people want from their local pub. We have lots of plans to make sure the Lamb is brought back to the heart of the community.”

The pub launches with a new menu, all dishes are homecooked using locally sourced produce where possible. The menu features a range of dishes from nibbles and sharing platters to a mega mixed grill. To match the new menu, the pub now offers an extensive range of drinks including cask ales, craft and world beers and special cocktail and gin menus.

Regional operations director, Tony Pilley said “The Lamb Inn is a fantastic country pub and we are really proud of the new look created here. Lance and Debbie are great publicans and we are looking forward to working with them as they create a pub that thrives at the very heart of the community it serves”.