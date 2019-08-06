The Steam Wagon reopens following £465,000 investment

A Shrewsbury pub has relaunched following a transformational, £465,000 investment by independent pub owners Punch, alongside new Publican Victoria Martin.

The Steam Wagon now celebrates its name with its very own steam engine above the external pub signage which steams and whistles welcoming customers as they approach.

It has also undergone a major renovation to create a more open plan, family-friendly pub. Changes have included a full internal refurbishment creating a contemporary look with a new layout for the bar and lounge areas. The outside space has also improved with the original decked area being fully lit with festoon lighting and new furniture and a further garden created at the front of the pub with more seating.

The Steam Wagon is landlady, Victoria’s first pub with Punch and the investment has created 18 new jobs. She has a wealth of experience in hospitality and is passionate about creating a pub which is welcoming to all.

Punch Development Manager, Dolores Quigley and Publican Victoria Martin outside the Steam Wagon

Speaking about the investment Victoria said “I’m really excited to be here at The Steam Wagon, the pub looks fantastic and I can’t wait to welcome customers, old and new through the doors. I have some big plans to ensure the Steam Wagon becomes the hub of the community.”

The pub launches with a brand-new menu which includes sharing platters and flatbreads alongside all the pub favourites. With Sky and BT sports available, all key sporting events will be shown, and Victoria and the team are looking forward to hosting community events, raffles and family fun days alongside regular live entertainment.

Punch’s regional operations director, Tony Pilley said, “This is a substantial investment by Punch in a well-established community pub, and we are really pleased with the new look created. Victoria has lots of plans for the pub and we are looking forward to working together to ensure The Steam Wagon continues to go from strength to strength.”