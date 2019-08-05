New Bulgarian bakery is first of its kind in the region

A new artisan bakery specialising in products made to ‘secret’ Bulgarian recipes has opened in Wellington.

Cllr Lee Carter cuts the ribbon at the opening of Nanny’s Craft Bakery in Wellington with the Dimitrov family

Nanny’s Craft Bakery has just been launched in Crown Street by the Dimitrov family, using their grandmother’s cookbook as inspiration.

“We are fulfilling a dream by opening the first Bulgarian bakery in the West Midlands region,” said Kristiyan Dimitrov who is working with his wife, mother, brother and sister in the business.

“My grandma loves to bake pastry and sweets for all and has written the recipes in her ageing cookbook so we decided as a family to take on the venture.

“We now offer unique Bulgarian specialities crafted to our ‘secret’ recipes, such as baklava, banichka, kashkavalka, milinka and pumpkin pastry, as well as English products, all prepared and cooked on the premises.”

Kristiyan, who moved from Bulgaria to Telford in 2013 and has since worked as a taxi driver whilst attending English and maths courses, praised the help he had received from a range of organisations over the last few years.

Following mentoring from the Princes Trust over three years and a two day start up workshop with business coaching consultancy Good2Great, Kristiyan’s new shop has also been supported by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Your High Street programme with a £10,000 grant.

“The support and knowledge I gained about starting my own business was very useful, and has given me the confidence to take the leap,” he said.

Nanny’s Bakery, which was opened by Cllr Lee Carter on Saturday August 3, is a welcome addition to the ‘Love Wellington’ movement which is promoting the regeneration of the town.