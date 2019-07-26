Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author, TV presenter, Demonstrator and Campaigner, Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.

Both will be appearing in the live Cookery Theatre on Saturday 28 September at the Clive and Coffyne Pub.

Rachel, who will be headlining in the live cookery theatre located at the Clive and Coffyne Pub Beer Garden, will be giving a lively demonstration showcasing seasonal, spicy, British produce sponsored by Tiptree Jam. Rachel, who has made four TV series, regular TV and radio appearances and has also cooked for the Queen, is passionate about promoting local, seasonal food and campaigns to inspire people to move away from mass produced, convenience foods, and to get back into their kitchens. Rachel’s enthusiasm is contagious; as well as demonstrating she regularly hosts pop-up events and gives bespoke cookery classes at home and at Divertimenti Cookery School in London. Rachel regularly caters, is a food speaker, food ambassador, food judge and also writes. Her cookery books include ‘Making the most of the Great British Sausage and Rachel Green’s Chatsworth Cookery Book.

Mallika who lives in London, and is originally from Bengal, India, has written two published cookery books ‘Miss Masala’ and ‘Masala’ and has also been featured on Madhur Jaffrey’s Curry Nation TV come back programme and on Jamie Oliver’s online cookery channel, Foodtube. Mallika writes a regular food column in the Evening Standard as well as ad hoc cookbook reviews, restaurant and travel pieces. She is also one of the Government’s food pioneers for its Great British Food Campaign alongside leading chefs, food entrepreneurs and cookery personalities.

On headlining at the 3rd annual Ginger and Spice Festival, Rachel Green commented:

“I am absolutely delighted to be visiting Market Drayton on Saturday 28th September to demonstrate at the Ginger and Spice Festival. As well as celebrating their culinary heritage, the festival champions British Food Fortnight and all that is local and seasonal, of which I am passionate about. As a farmer’s daughter & an advocate of supporting local and artisan producers, this festival is absolutely aligned with my ethos and outlook. I very much look forward to meeting everyone and introducing them to a few recipes.”

Festival Organiser, Julia Roberts, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Chef Rachel Green will be headlining in our live food theatre this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival. Rachel is the perfect fit for our festival which celebrates the culinary heritage of Market Drayton as well as championing all that is local and seasonal. Rachel’s passion and enthusiasm for all that is local is an inspiration and we know that the crowds will not be disappointed!”

Mallika commented: “I am really looking forward to visiting Market Drayton on Saturday 28th September to demonstrate all about spices at the Ginger and Spice Festival. My passion is to teach how to use spices in everyday life to create quick and easy dishes which are both healthy and nutritious. A spice festival which is linked to my home city of Kolkata is the perfect place to do this.”

Festival Organiser, Julia Roberts, said, “I am delighted that Mallika is coming along to this year’s festival. We met Mallika on my recent trip to Kolkata where we collaborated in a panel discussion about Indian flavours of the world. It was a fascinating discussion and Mallika’s knowledge of Bengali cuisine and spices is very impressive. Her passion to bring authentic Bengali cooking to the British dinner table is inspiring and she will certainly be challenging our western perception of what it means to eat a curry.”

The live cookery theatre will start at 10am including a line of top and local chefs including Dr Sue Bailey as ‘Fabulous Fanny’, James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire, Chris Burt of Mytton and Mermaid, Adam Purnell- the Shropshire Lad and Darren Morgan of Morgan’s Country Butchers & more. The live cookery theatre will be hosted by Market Drayton based Chef, Robert Gibson, of Roots and Wings and Rob will also be demonstrating on the day.

For timings please check out either the website or festival guide which will be distributed around town from mid August.

The Ginger and Spice Festival

The Ginger and Spice Festival, which is now in its third year, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of spices, food/drink and gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton. It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest & significance in and around the rural market town.

The Festival aims to reconnect the community of Market Drayton to their unique culinary heritage through an eclectic mix of fun and educational festival fringe events celebrating the cultural assets and heritage of the town.

The festival also aims to inspire communities to work together, cohesively, to celebrate their culture heritage and history for the good of the town and the prosperity of its people.