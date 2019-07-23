Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit after selling out at Shrewsbury Food Festival.

Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Oat Pantry which delivers Shropshire artisan granola and flavoured porridge to households throughout the UK, sold out within five hours on the first day of Shrewsbury Food Festival and their chef had to head back to the kitchen so they could do the same the following day.

Members of the public were able to try samples of the product at the annual event which took place at Quarry Park at the end of June. The products captured the public’s imagination due to it being healthy due to reduced sugar and all-natural vegan ingredients, but mostly because people said it tasted great.

Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins, a confirmed foodie who returned to Shrewsbury to launch it after seven years spent living and working in London.

Both porridge and granola products were developed by a passionate team of in-house chefs over the course of a year to ensure every single flavour is a taste sensation. But Oat Pantry products also appeal to consumers as its environmental impact is minimal due to its plastic-free, recyclable and compostable packaging.

Alex explains: “Growing up in Shropshire I always recognised the wealth of great food which we have growing on our doorstep and breakfast was always a very important part of the day.

“We have so many wonderful local ingredients in our products and to get the amazing feedback on what we have created from local people, was especially welcome.”

There were samples of Oat Pantry’s top three selling flavours to try at the show, which are cherry bakewell, maple pecan and apple and cinnamon and quinoa with the best seller over the whole weekend proving to be cherry bakewell.

Alex added: “For anyone who missed out on buying porridge or granola at the event due to us selling out, we are very sorry but the good news is you can subscribe online and it’s delivered direct to your home or workplace.”

Oat Pantry packaging is FSC sustainably sourced and recyclable, the pouches are 100 per cent plastic-free and made from a paper material. This means they can be recycled along with paper and cardboard, or composted.