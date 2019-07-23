Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The Ginger and Spice Festival, based in Market Drayton, has been shortlisted for the second year in a row as a Midlands finalist of the Rural Business Awards 2019/20.

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.

Now in its third year, the annual fringe festival takes place during British Food Fortnight from 25th to 28th September 2019, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and history of the town of Market Drayton.

The festival includes trails, talks, live music, comedy, a street market, live cookery demonstrations, workshops, pop-up restaurants, panel discussions, children’s education activities & more. The festival acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest & significance in and around the rural market town.

Commenting on being shortlisted, founder and Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for the second year running as one of the Midlands finalists in the ‘Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year Category’. The Ginger and Spice Festival goes from strength to strength and we aim to continue to create a positive impact for the local community whilst building a finically stable and adaptable festival. We also look forward to strengthening our partnerships and developing new relationships.’’

The final round of judging for the Midlands region will take place on 22 July 2019 and the winner will be announced at a prestigious Midlands Award Presentation on Friday 4 October 2019 at the Nottingham Trent University. The regional winners from each category will then go to the grand final on 27 February 2020 for a chance of being crowned National Category Winners.