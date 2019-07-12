19.2 C
Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

By Shropshire Live

Take the time to explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce from growers, farmers, grocers, butchers, and fishmongers as well as cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and so much more.

Last year the market gained national fame when it won the title “Britain’s Favourite Market 2018’.

And this year it was named ‘Best Market in the Midlands’ and was shortlisted in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards for ‘Foodhall of the Year 2019’.

It is a quirky hub of diverse businesses. Find slick home interiors, posh cookware, gift boutiques and designer plant stall as well as a rockin’ record shop, preloved books, vintage and hobby shops. You can treat yourself to a one-off work of art, a bicycle or even a haircut.

The upper gallery floor of the two-tier market houses the studios of artists, designer-makers, national award-winning yarn shop Ewe & Ply, doggy boutique Company of Hounds and bespoke children’s clothing maker Pollypea.

Artisan gin bar Gindifferent, which stocks a vast range of craft gins from across the region and further afield, is also based on the gallery floor.

Here also find sugarcraft and baking accessories specialist The Icing Tip, strategy board game specialist E-Collectica, The Market Buffet café as well as art supplies and various framing, engraving, laser cutting and machine embroidery services,

Amazing food

The market’s food offering is a beguiling mix of raved about eateries and diverse food sellers who are passionate about authenticity, taste, growing local and offering a high degree of specialist knowledge.

Nearly all of its food businesses embrace a slow food culture and cafes and street food venues source many of their ingredients within the market

Choose from a wide menu of Thai, Indian, Spanish, South East Asian, Tex-Mex, Chinese dumplings, fusion and even traditional all-day cooked breakfasts. Tom’s Table is a salad bar that serves Tom’s homemade salads, handmade bagels and freshly made juices. Vegetarians and vegans are well catered for across the market. 

Saturday late nights

Six times a year the covered market, in Claremont Street, opens its doors for popular Saturday late nights when its eateries, gin bar, specialist pop-ups and a selection of retail stalls stay open until 10pm. Remaining late nights for this year are scheduled for September 7, November 2 and December 7.

The Birds Nest at Shrewsbury Market Hall during a previous late night event
The Birds Nest at Shrewsbury Market Hall during a previous late night event

These family-friendly events that attract up to 1,700 people during the course of an evening. Last entry is at 9.30pm.

Destination for unique shopping

The market is regularly in the headlines, thanks to its transformation into a destination for unique shopping, quality produce and creative places to eat and drink.

Shrewsbury Market Hall traders are celebrating winning the title of Britain's Favourite Market
Shrewsbury Market Hall traders are celebrating winning the title of Britain’s Favourite Market

While there are three popular family butchers, four greengrocers and an excellent fishmonger, the market is equally known for its specialist foods, including artisan cheese shop and delicatessen Cook & Carve, spice blend specialists Black Box Spice Company and wholefood and fairtrade destinations Snapdragon Wholefoods and Shrewsbury Fairtrade.

The diversity continues with a rug shop, busy mobility aids store and a collector’s mini paradise for model trains and vehicles. So much under one roof!

Visit www.markethallshrewsbury.co.uk for more information!

Taste

