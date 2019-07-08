20.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 8, 2019
Home Slider

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

By Shropshire Live

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Manager Samantha Hayward and her team have been awarded the Cask Marque accreditation for serving the perfect pint of cask conditioned ale.

Samantha explained: “We are delighted to have won the award, it’s a great endorsement for us.  Lots of our customers visit the pub especially for the cask ale and it’s good to know that we are getting the formula just right.”

Backed by 50 of the country’s leading brewers and pub companies, Cask Marque accreditation is only awarded to licensees whose ale passes a series of rigorous independent quality audits of both the beer and the cellar standards.

Since its foundation in 1998, Cask Marque has inspected over 750,000 pints of beer and accredited over 10,000 of the country’s 40,000 pubs estimated to serve cask conditioned ales.

Cask Marque director, Paul Nunny, said: “Samantha and her team should feel justifiably proud of this great achievement, which not only recognises the effort they put into serving the perfect pint but also acts as an independent guarantee of quality for customers.

“All too often, publicans don’t appreciate the care and attention cask beers require and then run the risk of losing custom by serving pints that are below par.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article

News

News

The man, or anyone who knows who he is, is asked to contact West Mercia Police

Police release image of man they wish to speak to following assault in Dawley

Police have released an image of a man they are keen to speak to after a man was assaulted in Dawley last month.
Read Article
The ‘pocket park’ on Shoplatch will remain in place for an estimated further five weeks. Photo: Shropshire Council

Work begins on replacing kerbs and paving on Shrewsbury’s High Street

A major facelift of the kerbs and paving on High Street and at the bottom of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury begins this week.
Read Article
Edna Clarke, a resident at Stone House with Keturah Bloor, Manager

Outstanding care praised at South Shropshire home

An independent review of a South Shropshire care home has praised the “exceptionally caring and considerate staff team” following an unannounced inspection of its services.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Scunthorpe United reportedly close to signing Shrewsbury Town Midfielder

Recently Relegated Scunthorpe United are believed to be on the verge of snapping up Shrewsbury Town midfielder Alex Gilliead.
Read Article
Shropshire Under 13s Boys. Photo: Brian Clarke, Kidz In Sport.

Shropshire Under 13s in victory over Derbyshire

An 82-run third wicket partnership between Oscar Cooke and Henry Walker helped steer Shropshire Under 13s to victory over Derbyshire at Morton Colliery CC.
Read Article
Jonathan Guest winner of the Dickson (Handicap) Trophy & 2019 Club Handicap Champion, Captain Colin Turner and Matthew Bethell winner of the Wetton (Scratch) Trophy & 2019 Club Champion

2019 Wetton & Dickson Club 36 hole Championships played over new and innovative format

The 2019 Wetton & Dickson Club 36 hole Championships took place over two weekends in what turned out to be a thrilling championship played over a new and innovative format.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Graham Wynn OBE, Chairman of the Marches LEP

LEP reveals ambitious new energy plan for the Marches

More than 1,000 new low-carbon jobs will be created and emissions slashed under an ambitious new energy strategy being unveiled for the region.
Read Article
Mark Rowley, Nick McGurk and Neil Archer, from apT, at the event

Success for apT breakfast meeting

A special breakfast meeting for the construction industry across Shropshire has been hailed a huge success after attracting more than 60 people.
Read Article
Owen Batham, Sales and Marketing Director of Elite Precast

Shropshire manufacturer bares all in new addition to resource library

A Shropshire manufacturer is sharing its ‘secrets’ to help ensure customers benefit from the very best service.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are bringing two live theatre events to Hawkstone Park Follies

Outdoor Theatre Events at Hawkstone Park Follies

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are bringing two live theatre events to Hawkstone Park Follies’ idyllic rural landscape.
Read Article
Hawkstone Follies

Follies to get kids reading with storytelling event

On Sunday 7 July, Hawkstone Follies welcome the whole family for a day of storytelling and adventure.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
20.4 ° C
21.7 °
18.9 °
56 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP