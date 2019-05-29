Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

The Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June for its seventh year, with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

The festival was attended by around 30,000 people last year and for the third year running the festival was named the ‘Best Food Festival in the Midlands’ at the What’s On Readers’ Awards 2019.

Expanded BBQ area

The festival’s organisers are expanding the BBQ area this year, following the high numbers of visitors to the area last year. The best BBQ teams in the land will be competing, as well as sharing tips and recipes with the audience. Adam Purnell, the Shropshire Lad, will be hosting the competition.

Talks and demonstrations

This year’s chef school will feature talks and demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts. Leo Kattou from Simpsons’ Edgbaston kitchen will be sharing his top chef techniques. Dr Christopher Jeffs from the British Ecological Society will be talking about insects and whether they are the future of sustainable food. There will also be a vegan cake baking class for the kids.

‘Free from’ area

Another new addition to the festival this year will be a ‘free from’ area, reflecting the food industry’s recent proliferation in that market.

One in eight Britons are now vegan or vegetarian so it is fitting that the festival will be devoting an area to the movement. As well as meat-free, there will be gluten free, dairy free and host of other food themed alternatives. The exhibitors will be showcasing a range of exciting products that are free from but still taste filled.

There will also be exhibitors who can deliver plastic free or waste reducing packaging.

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to enjoy live music

Shropshire Festivals founder, Beth Heath, comments, “Shrewsbury Food Festival is a day for everyone – young or old, foodie or just fond of food – and now for the first time ever, we are introducing a dedicated free from area. We hope this means everyone will feel catered for, and that it pushes the experiences of everyone to try foods that have been produced in new and exciting ways, to meet the growing demand for free from products.

“We are also excited to step back in time with our medieval village and discover some new food stories from days of the past. The food festival evolves every year and we hope everyone joins us for a fantastic weekend of food and fun this June.”

Something for the whole family

There will be something for the whole family at the festival, with a dedicated kid’s zone, under 5’s play area, craft activities and sports. Children will be encouraged to engage with the journey of food and learn about our wonderful, local food producers along the way.

The Dogs Trust will kindly be providing a dog creche to give attendees a free hour to browse, whilst the dogs have a play date.

Book your tickets

Shrewsbury Food Festival will be held on the 29th and 30th June at Shrewsbury Quarry and around the town centre.

Tickets are selling fast – purchase yours now at shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk

