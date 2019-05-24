New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury.

Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

Experienced butcher Jason Bradley, of Beaman and Sons Bridgnorth, established in 1890, has launched Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, creating six new jobs.

It has quickly proved popular with locals since opening for business at 1 London Road, next to the town’s busy Column roundabout, providing local meats, fish, cheeses and bread.

It also sells local ales and wines, with fresh hot and cold sandwiches available to take away, along with coffee and cakes.

Jason said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be in Shrewsbury where people are more than willing, and in fact more likely, to use independent retailers rather than the big multi-nationals.”

Towler Shaw Roberts completed the letting of the end of terrace premises, previously the Shrewsbury home of Bathstore.



Amie Barter, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “It’s in a prime location and there was a lot of interest when the building became available.

“Jason is really excited about bringing a variety of quality products to the area.”



