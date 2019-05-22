SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

The much-loved SVR pub, the Railwayman’s Arms, at Bridgnorth station, is hosting a beer festival, 11am – 6.30pm from Saturday 25 to Monday 27 May.

Visitors can enjoy 15 real ales and four real ciders, served both in a beer tent and behind the bar including Westwood Revelry, Nene Valley Egyptian Cream, Exmoor Gold and Hobsons Simcoe Chinook.

A range of light food, including rolls and pork pies will also be on offer throughout the weekend – and the beer garden is platform 1!

Entry to the beer festival is free.

The Beer Festival is part of a range of activities and events running at the Railway throughout bank holiday and May half-term. Those who prefer a cocktail as their tipple of choice can book on to the SVR’s first Cocktail Express service on Saturday and Sunday. Passengers can travel through the Severn Valley on board the SVR’s 1936-built, luxurious first-class carriage whilst sipping a selection of much-loved cocktails, with an informative overview from experts from Nickolls & Perks.