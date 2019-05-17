All aboard! SVR launches its first Cocktail Express service

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this May bank holiday weekend can enjoy a truly indulgent experience on board the SVR’s very first Cocktail Express service.

Steaming in on May 25th and 26th, the service is run in partnership with Nickolls & Perks, established in Stourbridge in 1797 and one of the UK’s oldest wine & spirit merchants.

Passengers will board one of the SVR’s 1936-built luxurious first-class carriages (once hauled by Flying Scotsman), with a welcoming cocktail to get the session started, before tasting a sequence of four cocktail surprises, served with appropriate nibbles as their train steams through the Severn Valley.

Experts from Nickolls & Perks will lead the event, giving an overview of each cocktail and answering any questions. There will also be a heads or tails trivia quiz, with the winner receiving a mini bottle.

Passengers will each get a full-day Freedom of the Line ticket, enabling them to travel all along the line during the day and enjoy free entry to The Engine House Visitor Centre.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “This is a wonderfully indulgent way to spend a Bank Holiday, relaxing on board a luxury carriage and sipping your favourite cocktails while you steam through the beautiful Severn Valley.

“You can also use your ticket to enjoy a full day out on the Railway and if you fancy another tipple, we have two great pubs at Kidderminster and Bridgnorth!”

The SVR is currently preparing for its May half-term activities, which include Jungle Explorer sessions at The Engine House from 11am – 3pm from May 27th – 31st with ReachOut Arts UK. Children can make a totem pole and jungle mask, meet Dexter Bear, enjoy interactive storytelling and go on a jungle treasure hunt. Activities are free with a Freedom of the Line ticket.

It is also hosting its Food & Drink Fayre on June 1st and 2nd, filling The Engine House with the best flavours of The Severn Valley, from gin and beer to cakes and pies, as well as a pig roast.