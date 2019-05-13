Bishop’s Castle Hotel to celebrate 300th birthday

The Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle is to celebrate its 300th birthday in June with a garden party. It is one of the oldest continually operating hotels in the country, having served customers since 1719.

An abundance of history surrounds the hotel. Twenty years after the Norman Conquest in 1066 the then Bishop of Hereford built a castle – Bishop’s Castle.

In the early 18th century the castle began to deteriorate and in 1719 The Castle Hotel was constructed from the ruins on part of the site of the original castle. The wealthy local landowner, James Brydges – Duke of Chandos, funded the project.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, 2 June from 3pm at the hotel, with live music and a specially commissioned Three Tuns Ale being served. The hotel will be throwing open its doors, with no booking required.

Henry Hunter, the hotel owner, is organising the festivities. He comments, “I could not let such a momentous anniversary go unmarked. I am honoured to have the hotel as it completes three centuries of trading – there aren’t many hotel owners who can say that! We hope everyone will come and join us on the 2 June to celebrate this historic hotel.”

The hotel has been recommended by The Good Pub Guide for fifteen years consecutively. Hunter has commissioned a full history book of the Castle Hotel from a local history society to preserve the hotel’s story for years to come.