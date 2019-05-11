Shropshire Pub in the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub in to a beer festival for Shropshire.

The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Festival’s owner, Beth Heath, comments, “Following the success of Shropshire Oktoberfest over the last two years, we felt there was a gap in the calendar for a similar event that we could enjoy in the sunshine. Shropshire Pub in the Park will be a great day out with friends, family or as a work outing with colleagues or associates.

“We hope to magnify the experience of a fun day in a beer garden to a fantastic day at a beer festival!”

Around 150 drinks to choose from

There will be around 150 drinks to choose from, with real ales served up by local brewers, an extensive gin den, wine bar, pimms tent, cocktails, fizz, and delicious street food featuring every kind of cuisine.

Comedy

The comedy line-up has now been announced and includes Vince Atta and his multi-track looper creating on-the-spot hip hop/reggae/techno comic pieces, and Stephen Carlin who has earned critical acclaim with his insightful style.

Music

The music line-up has also just been revealed. Friday’s acts include Lost the Plot with their energetic covers and bizarre audience participation antics. Friday’s headline act are the Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels, performing the best rock ‘n’ roll music from the 50s and 60s.

Saturday’s music line-up includes the soulful sound of Emma Linley with her bluesy, raw vocal tones, Custard Connection changing up the pace with dance floor filling classics, and The Paprika Blues Band with a combination of lively original music and covers. Headlining the Saturday show are four-piece funk, pop and blues cover band Bouncing Betty, with a varied setlist and infectious sounds promising to keep you singing and dancing all night long!

Book Tickets

The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June. It is expected that there will be a big demand for tickets to the best party of the summer. Purchase yours now from www.shropshirepubinthepark.co.uk

Advertisement Feature﻿