New Mediterranean Restaurant to open in Shrewsbury

A brand new Mediterranean fine dining restaurant is launching in Shrewsbury

with a team of international chefs behind it.

An interior view of the new Mediterranean restaurant which is opening in Shrewsbury

Headed up by Turkish born Nahsen Akgul who has worked in restaurants around the world. The globe-trotting chefs have worked at top restaurants and resorts in London, Kosovo, Dubai, China and Cyprus, USA and Argentina, among other places.

Customers can expect to enjoy dishes including: Scottish Pan Fried Scallops with green peas with tomato, lemon espuma, olive powder and Smoked beef tenderloin with fondant potato, caramelized onion purée, brussel sprouts and beef jus.

Nahsen, 30, said: “The concept is something I don’t believe is being done anywhere in the town, so I hope it will be a really exciting venture for the people of Shropshire.

“I have devised a menu which showcases contemporary European dishes using French cooking techniques. Everything will be freshly prepared, using seasonal English ingredients and wild foods. We have a smart but cosy atmosphere.

“My culinary team also includes Rodrigo Peredo from Dubai and Ahmet Baç, from Istanbul who have have also worked all over the world including London and are really experienced chefs. The restaurant will be open weekday and weekend lunchtimes and evenings and serve brunch and lunch time roasts on Sundays.”

The restaurant, in Ditherington currently employs 10 people and launches on Friday 10 May where specially invited friends, family, partners and suppliers will be able to experience the menu in tasting portions.

The restaurant officially opens to the public on Wednesday 15 May.