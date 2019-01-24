Ludlow’s Old Downton Lodge Scoops Four AA Rosettes

Old Downton Lodge in Ludlow has just been awarded the prestigious honour of four AA rosettes, recognising its culinary offerings of the highest standard. The AA only bestowed four rosettes to two other restaurants in the whole of the UK.

Karl Martin, Head Chef at Old Downton, has been with the restaurant since 2014 and is building on an impressive catalogue of credentials. They have been listed in the Michelin Guide since 2015 and have now increased their AA rosette haul from three to four.

Identifying itself as a restaurant with rooms, rather than a hotel, food is at the heart of the Old Downton Lodge ethos. Set in a concoction of medieval and Georgian buildings, including a herb garden and cider press, it is certainly a rare jewel in the heart of the countryside.

The AA inspector commented:

“Dating from Norman times, the restaurant has the feel of a medieval great hall with its stone walls, tapestry and chandelier. Dinner takes the form of a daily-­‐changing menu, all built on local, home-­‐ grown and foraged produce of the highest order. Head chef Karl Martin’s cooking is defined by its inherent simplicity, precision and intuitive balance.”

Karl Martin is constantly evolving the menu, with a six or nine course tasting menu served nightly from Tuesday until Saturday, with an option of a three-­‐coursemarket menu as well.

Willem Vlok, owner of the Old Downton Lodge comments, “To be one of three restaurants in the UK to receive this award is a truly amazing honour. Full credit to Karl Martinand his team who have created a restaurant that rivals the elite of the industry. We are excited to see how we can build on this success.”

The Old Downton Lodge is part of the Shropshire County Hotels group, which is a collection of the best independent hotels in Shropshire, all with their own unique style, and high standard of hospitality.