The Clive Arms in Bromfield to undergo exciting refurbishment

The Clive Arms in Bromfield is set to undergo an exciting refurbishment providing a more relaxed dining and drinking experience.

It will close its bar and restaurant on the 21 January to allow the works to take place, with the team of chefs then serving a selection of evening dishes at the adjacent Ludlow Kitchen.

There will be a new layout that consists of the restaurant, bar, snug and private space for dining or meetings with the layout creating a better flow between the different sections to create a more sociable ambience for customers.

The newly created rear garden and existing courtyard will create more outside space for dining and socialising, both of which will have heating and lighting to provide year-round outdoor seating.

Jon Edwards, Managing Director of The Clive Arms commented: “We have spoken about the need to update The Clive Arms for some time and to make it relevant to today’s diner, so we are really excited to be getting this project finally underway, it is important that we inject back in the personality and character that such a beautiful building deserves. We also want to continue to develop the strong working relationship we have with our own farm and Walled Garden, as well as other local suppliers, to offer delicious, uncomplicated, local and seasonal food.”

The new Clive Arms is anticipated to reopen in mid-April, following which there will be a program of events to support its relaunch which is yet to be confirmed.