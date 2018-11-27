Looking for a restaurant to eat out, a bar for having a festive drink or the perfect place to book a Christmas party in Shropshire?

Stirchley Lane, Dawley Telford, TF4 3SZ

Phone: 01952 593964

Great food, exceptionally served in unique settings. That is what is at the heart of Restaurant 1840

135 Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JX

Phone: 01743 537523

Istanbul combines the best of East and West and so too with its food culture, which you can experience without leaving Shropshire!

Claremont St, Shrewsbury SY1 1HQ

Phone: 01743 351067

Shrewsbury’s national awarding-winning indoor market is hosting festive late nights in the lead up to Christmas.

128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury SY3 8JX

Phone: 01743 341641

Coffee House by day, cocktail bar by night, The Pour House, Shrewsbury has it all! Making it the perfect stop off this festive season.

