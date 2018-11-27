Looking for a restaurant to eat out, a bar for having a festive drink or the perfect place to book a Christmas party in Shropshire?

Restaurant 1840

Stirchley Lane, Dawley Telford, TF4 3SZ
Phone: 01952 593964

Great food, exceptionally served in unique settings. That is what is at the heart of Restaurant 1840

Istanbul Restaurant & BBQ

135 Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JX
Phone: 01743 537523

Istanbul combines the best of East and West and so too with its food culture, which you can experience without leaving Shropshire!

Market Hall Shrewsbury

Claremont St, Shrewsbury SY1 1HQ
Phone: 01743 351067

Shrewsbury’s national awarding-winning indoor market is hosting festive late nights in the lead up to Christmas.

The Pour House

128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury SY3 8JX
Phone: 01743 341641

Coffee House by day, cocktail bar by night, The Pour House, Shrewsbury has it all! Making it the perfect stop off this festive season.

