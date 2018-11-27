Looking for a restaurant to eat out, a bar for having a festive drink or the perfect place to book a Christmas party in Shropshire?
Restaurant 1840
Stirchley Lane, Dawley Telford, TF4 3SZ
Phone: 01952 593964
Great food, exceptionally served in unique settings. That is what is at the heart of Restaurant 1840
Istanbul Restaurant & BBQ
135 Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JX
Phone: 01743 537523
Istanbul combines the best of East and West and so too with its food culture, which you can experience without leaving Shropshire!
Market Hall Shrewsbury
Claremont St, Shrewsbury SY1 1HQ
Phone: 01743 351067
Shrewsbury’s national awarding-winning indoor market is hosting festive late nights in the lead up to Christmas.
The Pour House
128 Frankwell, Shrewsbury SY3 8JX
Phone: 01743 341641
Coffee House by day, cocktail bar by night, The Pour House, Shrewsbury has it all! Making it the perfect stop off this festive season.