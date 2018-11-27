Coffee House by day, cocktail bar by night, The Pour House, Shrewsbury has it all! Making it the perfect stop off this festive season.

The Pour House, Shrewsbury is an independent coffee house and cocktail bar in the heart of Frankwell.

Pour House by Day

By day try their amazing freakshakes, just relax and take a break from Christmas with single origin coffee, premium teas, huge hot chocolates or liqueur coffees all served by trained barista staff.

Treat yourself with a selection of fine cakes and from December 1, food will also be available Wed-Sun 12-5pm.

Pour House by Night

As the sun sets over Shrewsbury, The Pour House becomes a vibrant nigh-time must visit venue.

Try artisan cocktails (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), bring your friends and share a Martini or gin tree, peruse their vast spirit selection.

At this magical time of the year check out their special Christmas cocktail menu or warm up and enjoy a mulled wine, plus every Thursday through December you can really let your hair down and enjoy live music from 9pm.

Coffee, milkshakes, craft beers, cocktails, The Pour House in Shrewsbury really is a must visit this Christmas

Find out more by visiting www.pourhouseshrewsbury.co.uk

