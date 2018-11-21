Shrewsbury’s national awarding-winning indoor market is hosting festive late nights in the lead up to Christmas.

The Market Hall which was crowned ‘Britain’s Favourite Market 2018, is opening its doors late on Saturday December 1 and Wednesday December 12.

December 1 will see the market’s eateries, bars and a range of retails stalls open until 10pm. The festive-themed event is an addition to the market’s Christmas calendar after the success of recent Saturday late nights.

“We’re thrilled to be able to stage this extra Saturday Late Night for 2018, which is being organised by traders in response to requests from customers,” said Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“Our eateries will be open along with regular bars and special pop-ups offering festive cocktails, wines and craft ales. And there will be the chance to browse many of our unique gift, art, craft and vintage stalls. There is always a magical atmosphere to our night markets, especially at this time of year.”

On Wednesday December 12 the Market Hall will open until 9pm for festive shopping, food and drink, live music, Christmas carols and mulled wine and mince pies.

The event coincides with Shrewsbury’s annual Carols In The Square concert. Adele tribute artist, Libby Gliksman, will be in full voice in the market from 5pm to 6pm and then the carol concert will be broadcast live into the Market Hall.

Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will be served, 6pm to 8pm, to market shoppers, who make a purchase on the night.

Live Music In The Market Hall

Choirs and choral groups will be singing in the market on Saturdays leading up to Christmas. On December 15 The Phoenix singers will perform from 10.30am to 11.30am and The Samaritans Choir will sing from 12noon to 2pm.

On December 22 choral group Of One Accord will perform between 11.30am and 12.15pm and 1pm and 1.45pm.

Sunday Openings and Festive Fare

The market will open for extra shopping days on Sunday December 23 and Christmas Eve, 10am to 4pm, for shoppers to buy last minute gifts and produce.

Market traders are currently taking Christmas orders, from free-range turkey and goose, to beef, fish and game.

Other festive fare includes artisan cheeses, chocolates and wines, cured meats and locally-grown fresh produce, while the market’s craft studios and homeware and gift boutiques sell handcrafted decorations and gifts.

Specialists selling model trains, vinyl records, bikes and strategy board games are also based in the market.

