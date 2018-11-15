Restaurant 1840, Stirchley Lane, Dawley Telford, TF4 3SZ

Great food, exceptionally served in unique settings. That is what is at the heart of Restaurant 1840. It makes it the perfect setting for a meal out this Christmas time.

Restaurant 1840 is located on Stirchley Lane, Dawley and is a very different kind of local eatery!

This 19th Century Methodist church has been renovated into a fabulous restaurant with a focus on retaining its originality. The church had been unused for many years and had fallen into disrepair; in 2015 Barry & Rebecca embarked on bringing this unique building back to life.

The tables that you dine on, and much of the other wooden décor around the church including the skirting boards and door trims, have all been converted from the original church pews. What once was the church pulpit is now the reception desk, and you will also see original books and sheets of music around the restaurant that all date back to the early 1800’s.

Sharing is at the heart of the restaurant’s ethos, this includes; ensuring that they always use local providers, use local food wherever possible, and take the opportunity to put something back, both to the people that work for them and to the local communities in the area.

Part of that community redistribution is shown in the imaginative way they treat customer tips. 2/3rds of all tips collected are donated to a local charity chosen by the staff, with the remaining 1/3 being shared amongst their team. Since opening in November over £6500 has been donated to local charities including STAY, Crisis, The Great Dawley Breakfast Club & the newly set up Telford Community Cafe.

In addition, Restaurant 1840 is run as a profit sharing business, therefore all colleagues benefit from its success.

Sample Menu

Lamb Shank, Sweet Onion & Port Jus with Leek & Mint Potatoes

£16.95

Local Shropshire Steaks Served with Chunky Chips, Tomato and Mushroom

10oz Sirloin £21.95 / 10oz Ribeye £20.95 / 8oz Fillet £25.95

Slow Roast Shropshire Pork Belly, Sweet Pepper & Apple Glaze, New Potatoes & Black Pudding

£15.95

Baked Marrow Ratatouille, Herb & Seed Crumble, New Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

(V & Vegan)

£13.95

Halibut, Swiss Red Chard & Mushroom & Dill Cream Sauce, New Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

£17.95

Roasted Chicken Breast, Filled with Leek & Pistachio Farce, Mushroom & Bacon Forestiere Sauce

£14.95

Cauliflower, Leek & Mr Moyden’s Blue Cheese Tart, Pine Nut & Rocket Salad & Vegetable Crisps

£14.95

To view the full menu or make a reservation please visit www.restaurant1840.co.uk

Address: Restaurant 1840, Stirchley Lane, Dawley Telford, TF4 3SZ

Phone: 01952 593964

Email: food2share@outlook.com