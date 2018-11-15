Istanbul Restaurant & BBQ 135 Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JX

(opposite Theatre Severn)

Istanbul combines the best of East and West and so too with its food culture, which you can experience without leaving Shropshire!

Istanbul Restaurant & BBQ House, is situated in Frankwell, Shrewsbury a place that has become a vibrant night-time food and drink destination.

With its traditional Turkish decor and elegant interior, Istanbul Restaurant and BBQ House makes the perfect choice for dining out this Christmas!

Turkish cuisine is well known for its rich flavours and perfectly charcoal-grilled meats, as well as fresh seafood dishes and hearty vegetarian stews.

You can journey through a number of different Turkish delights, start your meal by sharing a selection of mezze. Options range from lamb borek to creamy garlic mushrooms, hummus and scallops with tasty halloumi.

Once your taste buds have been tantalised you can then move on to a juicy grill like the Adana kebab, rack of lamb chops or the whole sea bream, or try another Turkish speciality like the Karides güveç (baked prawns with tomato, mushroom, peppers, onions and garlic).

If you are a meat lover or vegetarian, you will find plenty of choice with their extensive menu, all freshly cooked in an authentic Turkish style.

Open seven days a week Istanbul Restaurant and BBQ House is always a popular choice whatever the occasion and especially at this time of year.

It is the perfect venue for your Christmas party, its cosy interior and great food will be a delight for all guests. Bookings are now being taken.

Why go to experience the food of Istanbul when Istanbul can come to you!

Making a reservation in advance is recommended to guarantee a table.

Istanbul Restaurant is fully-licensed.

Sample Menu

Acili Ezme

A combination of tomatoes, chilli peppers, onion, parsley, garlic, olive oil, fresh mint pomegranate sauce and hot red peppers pure

£4.90



Karisik Sicak Meze (Mixed Hot Starters)

For people who love to share. Mixed kofte, calamari, halloumi, lamb and cheese borek

£14.90



Adana Kebab

Traditional kebab, Minced lamb mixed with red peppers, mild chilli & herbs. Skewered & cooked on charcoal grill.

£12.90



Sefin Spesiyeli Tavuk (Chef’s Special Chicken Breast)

Chicken breast cooked on a charcoal grill topped with sun dried, tomato, artichoke, mushroom, double cream, sauce. Served with rice and salad.

£13.90



Somon (Salmon)

Boneless salmon fillet, steadily cooked in the oven. Topped with king prawn, mushroom, tarragon sauce, served with rice & salad

£15.50



Baklava

Thin layers of phyllo dough filled with finely chopped pistachios and syrup

£4.90

To view our full menu or make a reservation please visit: http://istanbulbbqrestaurant.com/

Address: 135 Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JX (opposite Theatre Severn)

Phone: 01743 537 523

Email: info@istanbulbbqrestaurant.com