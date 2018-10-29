Second Shrewsbury takeaway on the menu for Flaming Great

A successful hot food business is expanding by opening its second Shrewsbury takeaway.

Bosses of Flaming Great have completed the letting of a unit on Ditherington Road, previously home to Loans 2 Go.

Flaming Great already have a popular takeaway in the Abbey Foregate area.

Amie Lingwood, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It will be the same use as their Abbey Foregate establishment, a hot food takeaway, with the new venture at Ditherington Road also incorporating a cafe element.

“Flaming Great have taken the premises, which occupy a sought after location fronting one of the busiest routes into Shrewsbury town centre, on a 15-year term.”