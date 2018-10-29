Second Shrewsbury takeaway on the menu for Flaming Great

By
Shropshire Live
-

A successful hot food business is expanding by opening its second Shrewsbury takeaway.

Flaming Great is to open its second Shrewsbury takeaway at Ditherington Road
Flaming Great is to open its second Shrewsbury takeaway at Ditherington Road

Bosses of Flaming Great have completed the letting of a unit on Ditherington Road, previously home to Loans 2 Go.

Flaming Great already have a popular takeaway in the Abbey Foregate area.

Amie Lingwood, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It will be the same use as their Abbey Foregate establishment, a hot food takeaway, with the new venture at Ditherington Road also incorporating a cafe element.

“Flaming Great have taken the premises, which occupy a sought after location fronting one of the busiest routes into Shrewsbury town centre, on a 15-year term.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR