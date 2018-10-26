Sugar Crave is a treat delivery service in Shropshire, delivering pick ‘n’ mix and more to your door within an hour.

A unique treat delivery service is now open in Shropshire and will deliver sugary treats & savory snacks direct to your door.

Sugar Crave launched earlier this year delivering sweets straight to your door Tuesday – Sunday 5:30-9:30pm, on Saturdays they are open until 11pm.

Holly & Lee, Sugar Crave founders, have drivers covering Shrewsbury (and surrounding villages), Telford (and surrounding villages) & North Shropshire, they also cover Oswestry with the help of Zoom Food who deliver for them in this area.

Pre-orders are not compulsory but are accepted in all areas to guarantee availability of particular treats.

You can order your pick ‘n mix style sweets in a variety of sizes. The standard size is 1kg but if you can’t handle that much sweet, you can also buy 500g boxes.

If sweet isn’t your thing, they also offer a heavenly chocolate box, filled with all the miniature classics like Rolo, Wispa, Munchies and more!

If you are planning a night in, they offer a night in for 2 bag, or a family night bag – both come complete with sweets, crisps, popcorn, chocolate and those oh so nostalgic Cokes in glass bottles.

Treats Direct To Your Door

Holly said: “Sugar Crave is a takeaway with a twist. The sweets are handpicked and packed at the Sugar Crave HQ in Shrewsbury and then dispatched to the drivers.

We have had some amazing feedback from our customers, which you can see on our facebook page, and also now have branches in Crewe, Stoke, Hereford & Wrexham.

When it comes to pick ‘n mix it can be really nostalgic for a lot of people, the taste, smell and look really takes you back, it’s a time machine for your tastebuds.

So when you’ve had a hard long day working, studying, parenting or just bossing life, why not kick back, order and await a box of tasty memories”

Speaking of the kinds of sweets on offer, Lee said: “We mainly deal with retro including the old favourites such as fruit salads, white mice and fizzy bottles. However, we like to switch up the boxes frequently so the stock is never exactly the same”.

So just how do you order these exciting treats. Holly walked us through it.

She said: “Ordering is simple; you can head to our website, message us on Facebook or call us during our opening times for delivery within the hour, if you want to pre-order you can do this up until 5pm on the day of delivery using the same methods”

“If you want to order for Oswestry you need to place your order via Zoom Food, you can also order for Shrewsbury on Zoom too”

“Payments can be made by card payment online or we can take cash on delivery”

Find Out More

Prices start at £6 for a 500g box. There is a photo album on the Facebook page which shows all of the products and their prices, these are also visible on the website: www.sugarcrave.co.uk

Find out more by visiting the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/SugarCrave.co.uk