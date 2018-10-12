Ludlow Food Centre to become Ludlow Farmshop

Ludlow Food Centre is set to open their doors to a new look farm shop at 10am on Thursday 18th October.

Following months of analysis, consultation and design, the new ‘Ludlow Farmshop’ will have a new logo, uncomplicated packaging and messaging that better represents who they are, their products and values.

To complement the new brand, careful consideration has been given about how best to showcase their products for customers to gain the best experience possible when shopping, which is why changes will also be made to the shop floor layout.

The Food Centre’s philosophy and beliefs will remain; the simple pleasure of better tasting, real food through practical invention, keeping skills and flavours alive and making the most of our region. What they hope to improve however is how this is communicated and reflected in their values which they hope will give a sense of their land and farms, their people, the tools they use and their products, in a way that speaks of real food, real people and real taste.

Jon Edwards, Managing Director of Ludlow Food Centre commented: “One of the challenges we have here at Ludlow Food Centre is communicating with our customers about how we procure and create our products using produce reared or grown on our farms, which extend to some 8,000 acres surrounding the Farmshop. What I hope the new brand will give us is the opportunity to dramatically improve this. We want to be able to communicate in a clear, consistent and uniform way all of the things we do that makes us unique, whether that is collecting the milk that makes our cheese fresh from our dairy each day or producing our jams and chutneys in small batches to aid quality.”

Paul Hill, General Manager of Ludlow Food Centre added: ‘As we produce the majority of what we sell, we can guarantee quality throughout the whole journey from farm to shop and we think it is important that our customers can see this open production as well as touch, taste and smell the produce on offer. As such we will be looking to reinstate those windows into the production areas that have been hidden by displays. We have also taken on board feedback about accessibility around the shop and considered how best to avoid wait times during busy periods, all of which we have built in to the changes we have made to the shop floor layout.”

So that this work can be carried out, Ludlow Food Centre will close at 5.00pm on Monday 15th October and will remain closed on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th October.

The onsite café, Ludlow Kitchen, and The Clive Restaurant with Rooms will also undergo a rebrand with The Clive becoming The Clive Arms. Both businesses will remain open as usual during the planned works to Ludlow Food Centre.