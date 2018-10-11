Shropshire butcher lays down sizzling challenge

A Shropshire butcher has laid down a sizzling challenge to amateur county cooks to come up with a brand new sausage recipe – which will be produced and put up for sale.

G.N. Badley & Sons, based in Telford, has launched the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’ in the build-up to UK Sausage Week, which runs from October 29 to November 4.

The team wants to find a bold and interesting new sausage recipe which can be produced and sold at the company’s store in Gibbons Road, Trench, throughout the week.

Managing director Simon Badley said: “The great British sausage has never been more popular – and that’s partly because there have never been so many different recipes for sale.

“We want to offer customers something fresh and different for UK Sausage Week – and that’s why we are laying down the challenge to Shropshire people to come up with an exciting new recipe.”

And it couldn’t be easier to enter. Simple write down your sausage recipe, include your name, address and contact details and some background information about why you have created the recipe. Then, send it to sausageweek@badleysbutchers.co.uk, or drop your recipe into the store on Gibbons Road, Trench, Telford.

Entries must be received no later than October 20. The G.N Badley & Sons judges will then select one recipe to be turned into a special product for sale during UK Sausage Week. The winner will also receive a pack of sausages made to their recipe.

Mr Badley added: “Our current top sellers include sage and red onion, a hot Spanish blend, cracked black pepper, Cumberland, Old English, and a spicy chilli recipe – but you might have something completely different in mind, maybe even with a local theme?”

G.N Badley & Sons have seen sausage sales rise by a steady 5% a year, for the past few years.

Director Kay Badley said: “Some meats come in and out of fashion, but this is not the case with the great British sausage. They’re a staple of the British household diet, and demand for more and more gourmet flavoured sausage continues to grow.

“We can’t wait to see what sort of recipe suggestions the people of Shropshire come up with – we’re looking forward to receiving some imaginative and mouth-watering ideas.”