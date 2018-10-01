Over 10,000 to hail the ale at Shropshire Oktoberfest this weekend

More than 10,000 people will flock to the county’s biggest beer festival to hail the ale when Shropshire Oktoberfest turns Shrewsbury Quarry into ‘the pub in the park’ this weekend.

And organisers say this year’s event – based around a classic Bavarian beer festival – will be bigger, better and even more family-friendly than the first one 12 months ago.

The three-day event gets under way at 5pm on Friday (October 5) promising more than 150 real ales, special cider and lager areas and gin, prosecco, rum and cocktail stands as well.

There will also be live music – including plenty of traditional German Oompah sounds – street food, a comedy club and a special games area to make the whole weekend go with a swing.

Organiser Beth Heath, of Shropshire Festivals, said the finishing touches were being put to the marquees and Quarry throughout the week and the event was on track to be a huge success.

“We have a much bigger tented area this year as well as more beer – particularly from Germany – and a bigger assortment of food stands to make sure there is something for everyone.

“Our inspiration comes from the original German Oktoberfest of course, so we have plenty of German sausages ready to go and a selection of oompah bands and local acts on hand to get the party going.

“The brilliant Andy McKeown will be bringing his fantastic light show to the main marquee on Saturday night for what promises to be an absolutely unmissable event.”

A family fun day will take over the festival on Sunday – with free entertainment for children and a host of street food outlets on hand to serve up Sunday lunch.

The festival will also see the winners of Wood’s Brewery’s search for the best Shropshire Lad and Lass being named – and walking away with thousands of pounds of prizes.

“We have been chuffed to bits with the advance ticket sales for this year’s event, which really seems to have captured the attention of the county,” Beth added. “Now we just can’t wait to get the party started.”

The event’s location within walking distance of Shrewsbury Railway station meant it was ideal for people who did not want to drive but wanted to make the most of the drink and food on offer, she added.

The event kicks off at 5pm on Friday, runs all day on Saturday and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, with ticket prices starting from just £6.

For more information go to http://www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk